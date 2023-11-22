Paddy, jowar, among others, covered under PM-FBY in Yadgir district

November 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Agriculture Department has suggested that farmers use benefits under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PM-FBY) for the rabi and summer seasons of 2023-24.

In a release here on Wednesday, officials of the department have said that the State government has sanctioned PM-FBY benefits for crops of rabi and summer seasons in the district.

And, farmers should pay their crop insurance installments before February 28, 2024, which has been set as the last date for availing themselves of the facility.

“Paddy (irrigation area), jowar (irrigation and rain-fed areas), chickpea (irrigation and rain-fed areas) and safflower (rain-fed area) and groundnut crops are covered under insurance,” the officials said.

Future Generali India Insurance Company has been chosen to implement the crop insurance scheme in the district.

For more details, farmers can contact the following people: Ningayya on Ph: 9008258062, Siddanagouda Patil 9742099809, Shivashankar Joshi 7204361235, M.D. Ibrahim 8880441188, Malingaraya Pujari 8217519188, Shivamurthy 9380863236 and Chandrashekhar on Ph: 8296421900, the press release said.