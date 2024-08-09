Padayatra to remove ‘corrupt’ Cong. govt: Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday maintained that the Mysuru Chalo Padayatra has evoked an overwhelming response from the people since they are displeased with the Congress government and added that the padayatra by the BJP and JD(S) combine that is concluding here on Saturday is aimed at removing what he called the “corrupt” government in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on his arrival to participate in padayatra’s valedictory on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa, while lashing out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam in Mysuru, said none of us had ever heard of an instance in which 14 premium sites were allotted to the wife of the Chief Minister.

Regarding the remarks made against him by Mr. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister said a fitting reply would be given to Mr. Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time. “Let him do the talking now.”

Replying to the Chief Minister’s demand for his retirement from politics, Mr. Yediyurappa said the people will soon decide who has to retire from politics – either me or him.

