GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Padayatra to remove ‘corrupt’ Cong. govt: Yediyurappa

Published - August 09, 2024 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday maintained that the Mysuru Chalo Padayatra has evoked an overwhelming response from the people since they are displeased with the Congress government and added that the padayatra by the BJP and JD(S) combine that is concluding here on Saturday is aimed at removing what he called the “corrupt” government in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on his arrival to participate in padayatra’s valedictory on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa, while lashing out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam in Mysuru, said none of us had ever heard of an instance in which 14 premium sites were allotted to the wife of the Chief Minister.

Regarding the remarks made against him by Mr. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister said a fitting reply would be given to Mr. Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time. “Let him do the talking now.”

Replying to the Chief Minister’s demand for his retirement from politics, Mr. Yediyurappa said the people will soon decide who has to retire from politics – either me or him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.