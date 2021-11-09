Karnataka

Padayatra to build pressure to start Mekedatu project: Siddaramaiah

The spot identified by Karnataka Government for construction of balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu in Ramanagaram district.   | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress party seeks to build pressure on the BJP government in Karnataka to start work on the Mekedatu project by taking out a padayatra.

Responding to queries from reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State Government is procrastinating over the project. Though the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared by the previous Congress government, the incumbent government has not been able to start work on the project.

The Congress party was taking out a padayatra to build pressure on the State Government to secure early clearance from the Centre and start work on the project.

He denied that there was any impediment to the project from courts. The Tamil Nadu Government is opposing the project only for political reasons, he claimed.


