Padayatra proves to be a launch pad for Nikhil Kumaraswamy five years after debut poll debacle in Vokkaliga heartland

Over five years after his loss in the electoral debut in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, among the most fiercely fought political arenas, 36-year-old Nikhil Kumaraswamy appears keen to come out of the shadow of his father and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in the Vokkaliga heartland with the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra of the NDA allies BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) providing a stage for him.

Seen as a “reluctant politician” whose latest electoral setback in Ramanagara in the 2023 Assembly election is believed to have nearly pushed him out of politics, the film actor-turned-politician has been mingling with party workers, dancing to drum beats, and interacting with people during the padayatra.

All in the family

With his father, a popular figure in the Vokkaliga politics, mostly staying away from the 140-km-long padayatra and confining himself to public rallies, Mr. Nikhil has been hogging the limelight as padayatra passed through the JD(S) stronghold of Ramanagara and Mandya districts. Mr. Deve Gowda’s advanced age and his uncle H.D. Revanna’s legal troubles have also accentuated the role of Mr. Nikhil in the party always dominated by players within the Gowda clan.

During the padayatra, being held to seek the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in MUDA, the focus has been on Mr. Nikhil and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, two young leaders of their respective parties.

‘Govt.-created launch pad’

“This padayatra is making me understand the expectations of people from me. The government has created this launch pad with bad administration,” Mr. Nikhil said, when asked if the march is being used as a launch pad for higher responsibilities in the party as his detractors have pointed out. He acknowledged that the padayatra has been the biggest political platform for him so far.

Does this indicate a shifting of focus on young generation leaders in the party? “I have a big responsibility as the party’s State Youth Wing president. I will have to keep the party ready for elections, as and when they happen. We need to attract youngsters to the party. However, it should be a blend of youngsters and seniors,” he said. Mr. Nikhil is accompanied by other youngsters, including Samrudhi Manjunath, Sharanagouda Kandakur, and G.D. Harish Gowda. Mr. Kandakur said “a young leader from the Gowda family” is required to act as a fulcrum in the party.

End of film career?

On his career in the world of films, Mr. Nikhil said, “The current circumstances have pushed me to politics. In fact, the producer of my the latest movie asked me to dump it after completing 40 days out of the 150-day shoot and plunge into politics.” While many in the party believe that the cinema has given him an identity and popularity, which he must continue, Mr. Nikhil said cinema career was as good as over.

