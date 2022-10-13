Padayatra of mine workers culminates with agitation in Ballari

Retrenched mine workers agitating outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

The three-day padayatra that started in Sandur in Ballari district on Tuesday culminated with an agitation outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Ballari on Thursday. Hundreds of workers who had lost their jobs after the closure of mines in 2011 following a Supreme Court order walked the 70-km stretch pressing for their decade-old demands.

As the workers entered the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office holding banners and waving red flags, they raised slogans against the successive governments and the mine owners for consistently ignoring their legitimate demands.

Speaking to The Hindu at the agitation site, president of the Ballari Mine Workers Union Y. Gopi demanded a due share in the Reclamation & Rehabilitation Plan meant for mine-ravaged areas in the district.

“After the Supreme Court order in view of rampant illegal mining, all mines in the district were closed and thousands of workers employed in them thrown out without any compensation. The mining companies that had never followed labour laws in force did the same thing even when retrenching the workforce and offered no compensation or any such package. The illegally retrenched mine workers have been protesting for the last one decade for justice and neither the mining companies are not bothered about their plight nor are the governments taking any steps to rehabilitate them,” Mr. Gopi said

General Secretary of the organisation A. Yeriswamy said that their future course of action will largely depend upon the government response to their agitation.

“Mining in Ballari has not just destroyed environment but it has also devastated the lives of workers who lost their jobs. The illegally retrenched workers have been struggling to manage their families with limited livelihood options. Now, many mines have resumed operations after a fresh Supreme Court order. But the companies are hiring migrant workers instead of considering those who were fired in 2011 because the latter are organised and assertive of their rights. We will continue to agitate till our demands are met,” he said.

The demands of retrenched mine workers include re-employment in mining companies, ₹5 lakh compensation for each worker, ₹5 lakh financial assistance to each one of them for taking up self-employment, ₹5,000 monthly pension to those workers who have attained the age of 60, five acres of agricultural land, health and educational facilities their families and children.

Maitreyi, an organiser of the agitation, said that the Deputy Commissioner assured the agitating workers of convening a meeting this month and discuss the issues involved and find out the best possible ways to address them.