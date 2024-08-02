GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padayatra is of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt, says DKS

Updated - August 02, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar participated in a bike rally to take part in a public meeting at Bidadi on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar participated in a bike rally to take part in a public meeting at Bidadi on Friday. | Photo Credit:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday termed the BJP-JD(S) padayatra against alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which is set to begin on Saturday, as a yatra “of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt”.

Speaking at ‘Janandolana’, a programme organised by the Congress to “expose the BJP scams”, he said, “When the BJP-JD(S) padayatra reaches Bidadi, we want them to answer our questions on their ₹87-crore scam in the Bhovi Development Corporation and ₹47-crore scam in the APMCs that happened during their regime. I challenge them to answer within a week, else we will give the details of the scam.” BJP MLC Veeraiah, he alleged, had committed a scam of ₹47 crore. “Why are the BJP and JD(S) not fighting this corruption and why did they not investigate this?” he asked.

Karnataka High Court directs govt. and police to consider BJP’s representation seeking permission and protection for its padayatra

‘Let HDK disclose his assets’

Challenging Union Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy to disclose his and his family’s assets, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I have details of Mr. Kumaraswamy and his family’s assets. I know how the land transactions have taken place. His family has hundreds of acres near Bidadi and 200 to 250 acres near Kumbalgod. Let him tell the world how much land his family has near Gubbi, Chikkagubbi, Yelahanka, Hassan, and Nelamangala. Let him disclose the value of his property.”

The Janandolana programme will take place in Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Mysuru. “The Chief Minister will also attend those programmes. We will seek answers from you [BJP-JD(S)] for your scams,” he added.

From Kengeri

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to kickstart the padayatra at 8 a.m. near Kempamma temple at Kengeri. The inaugural programme will be attended by party State president B.Y. Vijayendra, Mr. Kumaraswamy, BJP central parliamentary board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and BJP national general secretary and Karnataka State in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, among others.

