Padayatra from Mekedatu may start on January 9

MYSURU

20 December 2021 01:50 IST

Congress leader V.R. Sudarshan on Sunday called upon people from all walks of life to join the padayatra from Mekedatu to push the BJP Government in the State to take up the reservoir project.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Sudarshan, a former Chairperson of the Legislative Council, who is also co-chairman KPCC’s Media and Communication Wing, said the padayatra, which is tentatively scheduled to begin from Mekedatu on January 9 was a non-party affair. He extended an invitation to achievers from all walks of life to join to help realise the development goal of Karnataka to help build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu, which will not only help generate electricity, but also provide drinking water to many parts of Karnataka, particularly the Cauvery water-starved parts of Bengaluru.

He said the padayatra will help build pressure on the BJP Government in Karnataka, which has displayed a lack of political will to take up the project. He said there was no reason for Tamil Nadu Government to oppose the project.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who is scheduled to offer pooja at Talacauvery on December 24, will make an official announcement on the padayatra during his visit to the region. The padayatra will continue for about 10 to 12 days, he said.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana, also at the press conference, said the project does not affect Tamil Nadu’s interests. Contending that it would benefit Tamil Nadu as much as it would Karnataka, he said the balancing reservoir, which is expected to cost around ₹9,500 crore, would help store 66 tmc ft of water and produce about 440 MW of water. Even after release of the 177.25 tmc feet of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every year as per the Supreme Court’s order, Mr Lakshmana contended that around 150 to 200 tmc ft of additional water, which flows into Tamil Nadu during surplus years, ends up in the sea as the neighbouring state is unable to store the same. This balancing reservoir would help store the additional waters and reduce the pressure on KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi reservoirs in Karnataka, he claimed.

He said the padayatra was being taken up on a non-party basis and invited members of JD(S) and BJP to join in.