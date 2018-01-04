‘Padayatra’ for naming Hubballi airport after Siddharoodha Swami

Thousands of devotees of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Mutt from surrounding villages took out a ‘padayatra’ in Hubballi on Thursday urging the State and Central governments to name Hubballi’s international airport after Sri Siddharoodha Swami.

Apart from the devotees, there were residents of Hubballi who consented to give their lands to facilitate expansion and upgradation of Hubballi airport to international standards.

Led by seers of various mutts in the region, the devotees took began the ‘padayatra’ from the premises of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Mutt and covered the thoroughfares of the city.

Earlier a public meeting was held on the mutt premises with scores of seers of different mutts emphasised the need to name the airport after the swami. The State and Central governments should take a decision soon on the issue, as Hubballi is better known as the land of Sri Siddharoodha, they demanded.

After the public meeting the padayatra, in which the portraits of Sri Siddharoodha Swami and Gurunatharoodha Swami, mounted on a vehicle were carried, passed through important roads of the central business district.

Meanwhile, the residents who gave up their land for the airport expansion have said that they had a put a condition of naming the airport after Sri Siddharoodha Swami while consenting for the land acquisition.

Along with the seers, the trustees of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Mutt Trust participated in the procession. On reaching the Mini Vidhanasoudha, the devotees led by the mutt trustees submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Karnataka.