Padayatra: BJP-JD(S) leaders declare they will continue protest till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quits

The padayatra of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) gained political steam as it entered Ramanagara town on its second day on Sunday with leaders unleashing a virulent attack at the Congress government. The parties aim to create awareness on alleged irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. and MUDA and diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare,

Upping the political ante, the coalition leaders declared that their protest will continue till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unseated and the Congress government removed.

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy, who addressed a convention, led the attack against the Congress and predicted that the State government would not lost long.

Mr. Yediyurappa urged BJP-JD(S) workers not to rest till the removal of the Congress government and remarked that nobody could prevent the coalition from coming to power in the next Assembly elections. “If Mr. Siddaramaiah is honest, he should quit before the padayatra reaches Mysuru,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had consciously joined hands with the BJP to remove the Congress from power and said the end of the Congress government had begun.

“This padayatra has not been taken up out of jealousy against those in power. It is an attempt to create awareness among people so that they can decide whether this government should continue or not,” he said.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the Chief Minister had lost his sleep after the padayatra was launched as he was scared of losing power. Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lost his sleep as he was anxious to occupy the Chief Minister’s post, he said.

He made it clear that the padayatra had not been taken up to come to power. But it is an effort to ensure justice to the oppressed sections as the funds earmarked for their welfare had been siphoned off by those in power, he said.

JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy said both the BJP and JD(S) leaders would strive towards further strengthening their ties. Enthusing those undertaking the march, he even ran for some distance along with his supporters.