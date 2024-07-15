‘Padayatra’ taken out against problems posed by BRTS

Members of various organisations led by ‘Dharwad Dhwani’ took out ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday highlighting the problems being faced by the general public and motorists because of what they termed as an ‘unscientific’ Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad.

Members of Dharwad Dhwani, Karnataka Dalit Vimocahan Samtii, Uttar Karnataka Auto Rickshaw Chalakara Surakshata Sangha, Janata Shikshana Samiti, North Karnataka Civil Contractors’ Association and others began the ‘padayatra’ from Navalur bridge near Dharwad and marched up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They held placards highlighting the problems of the dedicated bus corridor, seeking solutions and the removal of barricades and other issues

On reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the protesters held a demonstration, raised slogans against BRTS, which they alleged had claimed several lives.

The president of Dharwad Dhwani Ishwar Shivalli, former Mayor Shivu Hiremath, Khalandar Mulla, president of North Karnataka Civil Contractors’ Association Subhash Patil, and office-bearers of various organisations led the march.

Many accidents

The grouse of the protesters is that because of HDBRTS, the adjacent road where mixed traffic is allowed has become narrow, leading to frequent traffic jams. Their allegation is that congestion was also leading to accidents on a regular basis resulting in deaths of several people.

The protesters said the BRTS lanes cover a major portion of the road between Dharwad and Hubballi but only 4% of the vehicles move on these lanes while 96% move on the narrow mixed lanes. They demanded that private light motor vehicles (LMV) should also be allowed to run on BRTS dedicated lanes. As of now, only the BRTS buses, government vehicles, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles are allowed to use BRTS lanes.

Subsequently, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the authorities seeking modifications wherever possible and widening of the road for the mixed traffic or allowing mixed traffic on the BRTS corridor.

HDBRTS blames police

Meanwhile, officials of HD-BRTS blame poor traffic management by police as the root cause of problems being faced by private vehicle users. They said 85,000 passengers commute by BRTS everyday. Although there were two lanes available for the mixed traffic, haphazard parking leads to traffic chaos.

