GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Padayatra’ taken out against problems posed by BRTS

Members of various organisations led by ‘Dharwad Dhwani’ demand modifications

Updated - July 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various organisations taking out a ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday.

Members of various organisations taking out a ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of various organisations led by ‘Dharwad Dhwani’ took out ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday highlighting the problems being faced by the general public and motorists because of what they termed as an ‘unscientific’ Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad.

Members of Dharwad Dhwani, Karnataka Dalit Vimocahan Samtii, Uttar Karnataka Auto Rickshaw Chalakara Surakshata Sangha, Janata Shikshana Samiti, North Karnataka Civil Contractors’ Association and others began the ‘padayatra’ from Navalur bridge near Dharwad and marched up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They held placards highlighting the problems of the dedicated bus corridor, seeking solutions and the removal of barricades and other issues

Members of various organisations taking out a ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday highlighting the problems being faced by the general public and motorists because of what they termed an ‘unscientific’ Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad.

Members of various organisations taking out a ‘padayatra’ in Dharwad on Monday highlighting the problems being faced by the general public and motorists because of what they termed an ‘unscientific’ Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the protesters held a demonstration, raised slogans against BRTS, which they alleged had claimed several lives.

The president of Dharwad Dhwani Ishwar Shivalli, former Mayor Shivu Hiremath, Khalandar Mulla, president of North Karnataka Civil Contractors’ Association Subhash Patil, and office-bearers of various organisations led the march.

Many accidents

The grouse of the protesters is that because of HDBRTS, the adjacent road where mixed traffic is allowed has become narrow, leading to frequent traffic jams. Their allegation is that congestion was also leading to accidents on a regular basis resulting in deaths of several people.

The protesters said the BRTS lanes cover a major portion of the road between Dharwad and Hubballi but only 4% of the vehicles move on these lanes while 96% move on the narrow mixed lanes. They demanded that private light motor vehicles (LMV) should also be allowed to run on BRTS dedicated lanes. As of now, only the BRTS buses, government vehicles, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles are allowed to use BRTS lanes.

Subsequently, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the authorities seeking modifications wherever possible and widening of the road for the mixed traffic or allowing mixed traffic on the BRTS corridor.

HDBRTS blames police

Meanwhile, officials of HD-BRTS blame poor traffic management by police as the root cause of problems being faced by private vehicle users. They said 85,000 passengers commute by BRTS everyday. Although there were two lanes available for the mixed traffic, haphazard parking leads to traffic chaos.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / public transport / civic infrastructure / demonstration / traffic / police / dalits / death / road accident / safety of citizens / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.