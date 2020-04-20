Padarayanapura episode: Book attackers for sedition, says Kateel

Expressing anger over Sunday’s attack by some of the residents of Padarayanapura on BBMP officials who tried to take them to quarantine, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded that the attackers should be booked for sedition.

“The attacks against doctors, nurses, Asha workers and officials involved in fight against coronavirus are incidents of sedition. Karnataka should follow the Uttar Pradesh model of confiscating properties of such law breakers besides filing cases of sedition,” Mr. Kateel said in a video message.

The BJP leader said he had already spoken to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard and expressed confidence that the government would act sternly.

“These are acts of vandalism by law breakers. They should be nabbed and jailed. Our government will not tolerate such incidents,” he declared and assured doctors, nurses and Asha workers and officials that it was their (government) duty of the government to protect them.

At the same time, he asked people not to paint a communal colour to the episode.

Several other BJP leaders too condemned the attack. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa tweeted: “Padarayanapura and Sadiknagar are not in Pakistan to say that government officials should take permission to enter. Stringent legal action will be taken against those who have violated the law.”

Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi said: “Every coward who attacked corona warriors in Padarayanapura will be severely punished. Damages to property will be recovered from those involved in this heinous act. I appeal to the community leaders to disown such violent elements and ensure that peace prevails”.