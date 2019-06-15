Pact struck on crop loans that have turned NPAs

After discussions for nearly a year with commercial banks over the waiver of crop loan accounts that had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), the State government and banks on Friday arrived at an understanding on paying ₹965 crore towards 1.08 lakh such accounts to be settled under the government’s scheme.

Of the total of ₹965 crore, the government will pay about ₹750 crore and the rest will be borne by the bank. “Banks have agreed to extend a discount of 25% on the total quantum,” Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar said after a State-level bankers’ meeting. “The entire amount under crop loan waiver scheme payable to banks will be transferred by the end of June,” he added.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the State government announcing that the pending amount towards the banks under the loan waiver scheme would be released in one go, instead of in four instalments.

Mr. Vijaybhaskar also said that CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, during the meeting, urged banks to provide fresh crop loans for the accounts that had been settled under the crop loan waiver scheme.

Incidentally, the hard stance of the commercial banks, which had refused to bring NPAs under the scheme, had led Mr. Kumaraswamy to turn his ire against them. While the banks parallelly had one-time settlement schemes that varied from banks to banks, they dithered over having a uniform scheme applicable to all banks.

On Friday, Finance Secretary I.S.N. Prasad clarified that the understanding on NPA was not part of OTS but under the crop loan scheme. “Government extends up to ₹2 lakh towards the NPAs and banks have extended 25 % discount. Any sum above it will have to be borne by the farmer himself.”

Meanwhile, setting the cut-off date for such loans, he said that banks would waive the entire undebited interest by the banks and treat the accounts closed. In case of loans above ₹2 lakh, banks would sacrifice 25% of their book balance and in case of loans lower than ₹2 lakh, banks would sacrifice 15%.