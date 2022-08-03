PAC's clear message to Karnataka Congress: No talk on leadership till Assembly elections

K.C. Venugopal | Photo Credit: File photo

August 03, 2022 00:39 IST

‘Any discussion on the chief ministerial candidate will be made only after the elections’

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday night said there would be no discussion on the leadership issue in Karnataka till the next Assembly elections and that it had been unanimously resolved to fight unitedly against the BJP’s “misrule”.

Briefing mediapersons in Hubballi after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in which Rahul Gandhi, party MP, took part, Mr. Venugopal said a clear message had been given in the meeting about the leadership issue and that public utterances on the party’s internal issues would not be tolerated.

He said knowingly or unknowingly public statements on party issues had been issued and sometimes a few leaders had fallen into the “media trap”, adding to the confusion. The issue was also deliberated upon and it had been communicated clearly that such utterances would not be tolerated henceforth.

Any discussion on the chief ministerial candidate would be made only after the Assembly elections and the decision would be taken by MLAs and the high command, he said.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting to fight against the BJP with one voice and take the message of the BJP government’s “misrule” to the people. “People of Karnataka are already fed up by the “40% commission” and rising unemployment. We will fight unitedly and win back the State with people-centric approach”, he said.

To a query, he said various issues pertaining to the 2023 elections were discussed, including management of the campaign.

Mr. Gandhi suggested that there should be a more aggressive campaign highlighting the BJP’s “misrule and corruption” and accordingly plans should be chalked out, he said

It was also resolved in the meeting that the PAC would meet more frequently to discuss the plan of action, he said.