ADVERTISEMENT

Pablo Erat from Switzerland wins endurance event

February 16, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, winning the Half Ironman endurance event in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Super Being 2023, a triathlon and duathlon endurance event, was organised in Belagavi recently.

Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, won the Half Ironman endurance event in 4 hours and 22 minutes. Half Ironman included 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21 km running.

Over 140 fitness enthusiasts from Belagavi, Nippani, Khanapur, Kholapur, Ichalkaranji, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai participated. The participants included IPS officer Lokesh Jagalsar. As many as 18 people, including a woman, participated in the Half Ironman event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event was organised by Superbeing Sporting Academy, Belagavi, in association with Thoughtflow Educational Trust, Belgaum Pedallers Club, Belgaum Aquatic Club and Ajrekar Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US