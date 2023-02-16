HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pablo Erat from Switzerland wins endurance event

February 16, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, winning the Half Ironman endurance event in Belagavi.

Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, winning the Half Ironman endurance event in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Super Being 2023, a triathlon and duathlon endurance event, was organised in Belagavi recently.

Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, won the Half Ironman endurance event in 4 hours and 22 minutes. Half Ironman included 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21 km running.

Over 140 fitness enthusiasts from Belagavi, Nippani, Khanapur, Kholapur, Ichalkaranji, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai participated. The participants included IPS officer Lokesh Jagalsar. As many as 18 people, including a woman, participated in the Half Ironman event.

The event was organised by Superbeing Sporting Academy, Belagavi, in association with Thoughtflow Educational Trust, Belgaum Pedallers Club, Belgaum Aquatic Club and Ajrekar Foundation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.