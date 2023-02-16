Pablo Erat from Switzerland wins endurance event

February 16, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Super Being 2023, a triathlon and duathlon endurance event, was organised in Belagavi recently.

Pablo Erat, an international triathlete from Switzerland, won the Half Ironman endurance event in 4 hours and 22 minutes. Half Ironman included 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21 km running.

Over 140 fitness enthusiasts from Belagavi, Nippani, Khanapur, Kholapur, Ichalkaranji, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai participated. The participants included IPS officer Lokesh Jagalsar. As many as 18 people, including a woman, participated in the Half Ironman event.

The event was organised by Superbeing Sporting Academy, Belagavi, in association with Thoughtflow Educational Trust, Belgaum Pedallers Club, Belgaum Aquatic Club and Ajrekar Foundation.