P.A. Mallesh, crusader and activist, passes away

January 19, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Social activist and crusader for various causes P.A. Mallesh (89) passed away at a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

He is survived by his four children. His wife Sarvamangala had predeceased him. A progressive thinker Pa Mallesh, as he was known, was influenced by the ideologies and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Ram Manohar Lohia and was a staunch advocate of socialist views.

Born in Guddada Rangappanahalli in Chitradurga district, he was educated in Mysuru and completed his BA (Honors) from the Maharaja’s College in the city. He was among the first batch of students who completed their master’s degree in Kannada from Manasagangotri. Even as a student Mallesh plunged into writing besides taking part in various agitations involving social issues.

He took part in Sampoorna Kranthi or Total Revolution advocated by Jayaprakash Narayan whose objective was to bring about social, political, economic, cultural and intellectual transformation. In this he was with late activist Prof.K. Ramdas and the two were instrumental in inviting JP to tour the State.

Mallesh also spearheaded the pro-Kannada Gokak movement and used to be in the forefront in all agitations to uphold the interest of Kannada and had headed the Gandhi Vichara Parishat. More recently, he had opposed the merger of Kannada schools.

He was in the forefront in the Cauvery agitation to uphold the State’s interest ir besides extending support to the causes of the Dalits, farmers and women. A staunch secularist who opposed communal agenda, Mallesh was a close aide of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Expressing grief over the death of Mallesh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had lost a long-time friend and his demise was an irreparable loss to the State.