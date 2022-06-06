P. Ravi Kumar is new KERC chairman

June 06, 2022 23:00 IST

Former chief secretary P. Ravi Kumar, who retired from service May 31, was appointed Chairman of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday.

Mr. Ravi Kumar had held the charge of the Energy Department in 2017. He will have a term of five years or till he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, the government order appointing him said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shambu Dayal Meena, who was Chairman, KERC, completed his term and retired recently following which H.M. Manjunath, member of the Commission, was it’s acting-chairman.