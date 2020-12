Bengaluru

30 December 2020 15:49 IST

The 1984 batch IAS officer P. Ravi Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka. He will succeed T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

Mr. Bhaskar is retiring from service tomorrow (December 31, 2020), according to a notification issued by the State government.

