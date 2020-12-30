Karnataka

P. Ravi Kumar is new Chief Secretary

The 1984 batch IAS officer P. Ravi Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Karnataka. He will succeed T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

Mr. Bhaskar is retiring from service tomorrow (December 31, 2020), according to a notification issued by the State government.

