P. Kannan takes charge as Registrar of Kuvempu University

July 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

P. Kannan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P. Kannan, Professor of English at Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University at Vijayaprura, took charge as Registrar of Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga, on Thursday. Earlier, he worked as Registrar (Evaluation) of Kuvempu University and Registrar (Administration) of Davangere University.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Prof. Kannan said research would be a top priority during his tenure at the university. He would also focus on regularising the services of staff members, who had been appointed through outsourcing agencies.

Prof. Kannan opined that Kuvempu University was one of the best universities in the country and that there was potential to improve its position. “We have good teaching and infrastructure facilities. Earlier, we had courses under the distance education programme. Now, we have online courses. We need to make them popular so that more people join,” he said.

