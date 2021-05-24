Oxygen supply not affected

Belagavi

24 May 2021 20:35 IST

There was no scarcity of oxygen in Belagavi district on Monday, as officers had created buffer stocks well in advance.

The government alerted all government and private hospitals that there will be scarcity up to 20% in the State due to some technical problems in oxygen production units in Ballari. Officers made arrangements accordingly.

“We have enough buffer stocks to handle emergencies,” said Assistant Drug Controller Raghuram Nidavanda.

“Praxair, a private unit, is supply oxygen to major hospitals, including Belagavi Institute of Medical Science, KLE and Lake View. BIMS has its own liquid oxygen plant and there are enough stocks. There is also MSPL that is producing oxygen locally,’’ he said.