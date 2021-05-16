Oxygen supply goes up to 27 KL in Belagavi

Belagavi

16 May 2021 22:31 IST

It has increased to 27 kl, says Deputy Commissioner

Supply of oxygen to COVID-19 hospitals in Belagavi district has nearly doubled, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said here on Sunday.

The total amount of oxygen supplied to Belagavi district till now was 15 kilo litres. But now it has increased to 27 kilo litres. Of this, the State government is supplying 22 kilo litres and three local oxygen production units are supplying five kilo litres. As of now, there is no scarcity of oxygen, the Deputy Commissioner told journalists.

The district administration has agreed to a demand made by Indian Medical Association to maintain an accessible buffer stock of 50 oxygen cylinders at all times. “We are also running mobile oxygen banks, such as buses and ambulances fitted with oxygen,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government has set up COVID war rooms in Belagavi and other taluks. Personnel from these rooms counsel all people who have tested positive and are isolated in their houses, by calling them up and providing medical advice.

A total of 25 COVID Care Centres has been opened in the district. They have 980 beds, in all.

There are a total of 4,146 beds in government and private hospitals in the district and 2,144 COVID-19 patients are being treated. Of the total 10,464 active cases, 8,320 are in home isolation.

Of the targeted 38.77 lakh persons to be vaccinated in the district, 6.7 lakh have received their doses. Of these, 5.4 lakh have got their first dose and 1.27 lakh their second dose.

In the newly approved target age group of 18-44, there are 23 lakh persons. Of these, 4,125 have got their vaccine.

The State government has supplied 12,902 vials of Remdesivir injection. Of these, 152 are available for patients and the rest have been utilised.

The rate of positivity has risen to 38.43% and the rate of recovery is 75.91%.