Oxygen problem manageable in Kalaburagi, says Jyothsna

DC says this has been possible due to streamlining of supply of liquid medical oxygen

Kalaburagi district that had faced severe medical oxygen crunch a few days ago is now able to manage the problem after the supply of liquid medical oxygen has been streamlined, said Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna.

“Now the oxygen problem is under complete control. After the supply of liquid medical oxygen is streamlined, the district has enough for the available oxygen beds. Earlier, two cryogenic oxygen tankers were deployed to supply the liquid medical oxygen. Now, one more has been added. These supplies, along with the locally generated oxygen, brought the problem under control,” Ms. Jyothsna told presspersons during her weekly interaction with journalists at her office here on Saturday.

When asked about the bed availability, the officer said that 583 beds, including 81 with oxygen, were unoccupied and available for the new patients at the moment.

Expressing discontentment over the people’s careless behaviour, Ms. Jyothsna said that even after fining 12,550 individuals for not wearing masks at public places, seizing 2,518 vehicles that were out on streets without valid reasons, and booking cases against 259 people for violating lockdown restrictions, the people continue to be disrespectful to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

“Despite knowing the fact about the fast-spreading of COVID-19, an increasing number of deaths, tremulous pressure on the healthcare staff, the crunch of resources, people continue to be careless. I once again appeal to the people to display pandemic-appropriate behaviour,” she said.

When asked whether the COVID-19 testing was reduced, Ms. Jyothsna responded by stating that the testing was, as per the revised guidelines from the government, being done only on those who had COVID-19 symptoms and those who were the contacts of confirmed patients.

“Earlier, we had tested 5,000 or 6,000 people a day. Now, the number is reduced to 3,000 to 4,000 after we stopped random testing,” she said.

To a question on the patients with COVID-19 symptoms being treated at the local medical practitioners in the rural areas and going unreported in the official data, Ms. Jyothsna said that it was a genuine concern and she had issued a number of directions to the local practitioners to keep the track on the patients.

“We have to have a completely different strategy to handle the crisis in the rural areas. We have asked local medical practitioners to collect the throat swab samples of the patients with COVID-19 symptoms. If any of the patients tests positive for the pandemic, we can track and guide,” she said.

When asked about the district administration’s preparations to face the possible third wave of the pandemic, Ms. Jyothsna said that, considering the experts’ warning that the third wave would hit the children as they were not vaccinated, she had initiated a number of measures.

“We are going to place orders for the paediatric masks and oxygen masks that could fit the children. We have directed the officials to mobilise resources to treat the infected children such as ventilators. Since we cannot use the adult medication in the same form for children, we will have to order for syrups,” she said.

Zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Deelish Sasi and District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed were present.