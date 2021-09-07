Oxygen plants inaugurated in K.R. Pet, Pandavapura public hospitals

Oxygen generating plants set up at K.R. Pet and Pandavapura public hospitals in Mandya district were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The oxygen generating plants set up with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Hombale Group were inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development C.N. Ashwath Narayana in the presence of Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda and Managing Director of Hombale Group Vijay K.

The plants will help reduce the dependency of people in rural parts on bigger cities for their medical requirements, said Mr. Ashwath Narayan. They will help people face COVID-19-like situations in a better way and ensure quality treatment.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, upgrading of health infrastructure had gained importance across the State, he said while adding that the government was focussing on setting up more ICU beds and oxygen plants in hospitals.

The oxygen plants, which had been set up at a cost of ₹1 crore each, have a capacity of generating oxygen at the rate of 500 litres per minute (LPM). A state-of-the art ICU with 20 beds set up at Mandya government medical college with an aid of ₹60 lakh from the same group had been inaugurated about three months ago, said a statement issued by Mr. Narayan’s office.