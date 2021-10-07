Oxygen plant inaugurated

Hassan

07 October 2021 23:54 IST

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah inaugurated an oxygen generation plant installed on Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences campus in Hassan on Thursday. The plant with a capacity to generate 1,000 litres of medical oxygen per minute has been installed at a cost of about ₹1 crore from the PMCARES funds.

Mr. Gopalaiah, speaking on the occasion, said such plants had been set up in Hassan and taluk centres. There would not be a shortage of oxygen if patients require it. He thanked the Prime Minister for granting funds to set up the plants. He said there was no shortage of vaccines for COVID-19 in the district. Officers had been administering vaccines every day. Legislators and senior officers of the district were present.

Fresh cases

Hassan reported 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Thursday.

With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,11,204. So far 1,364 people have died due to the infection. Of the fresh cases, six were in Arkalgud, four in Arsikere, two in Belur, seven in Channarayapatna, 14 in Hassan, five in Holenarsipur, two in Sakaleshpur and two more from outside the district, according to a bulletin issued by the district administration.