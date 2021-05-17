‘Oxygen on wheels’ in all districts

The State road transport corporations are ready to provide ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ services in all districts if private groups or NGOs come forward to sponsor oxygen concentrators and equipment required for providing oxygen inside buses, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said.

Help from Hyderabad

In a release, Mr. Savadi said that each bus can provide oxygen for 610 patients who are waiting for hospital bed. He added that a Hyderabad-based NGO has come forward to join hands with the RTCs and discussions areon.

In Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) provided two such buses. An official said that 15 to 20 patients are using the facilities per day.

From KSRTC

On the other hand, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has provided two Oxygen on Wheels buses in Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru.

It has decided to provide two more buses in Chitradurga and Chickballapur in one or two days.