Oxygen Express arrives

Belagavi

13 June 2021 19:07 IST

The 33rd Oxygen Express train reached the inland container depot in Whitefield in Bengaluru on Sunday.

It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday. It carried 99.21 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in six cryogenic containers.

Till now, the State has received 3,781.42 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail.

Indian Railways has so far run 421 Oxygen Express trains and transported more than 30,000 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 1,734 tankers all over the country bringing relief to 15 States in their fight against COVID-19, said a release.