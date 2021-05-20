Oxygen concentrators to districts with more cases: Sudhakar

As many as 25 oxygen concentrators will be provided to each district with more COVID-19 cases, said Health and Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that State has received 800 concentrators recently which will be distributed to districts with more cases and with a lack of facilities, such as Hassan, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Chitradurga.

“We are working out to provide more assistance such as ICU facility, oxygen, etc in all medical colleges across the State. I am visiting Tumakuru and Chitradurga today and will also visit Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi and Gadag medical colleges this week to review the situation.”

Dr. Sudhakar said at present, the positivity rate is at 27%, which the government is aiming to reduce by 5%. “IIT Kanpur has provided data-based research inputs to other countries on COVID projections and the Centre has also advised us on this. We are also working on reducing the mortality rate,” he said.

On reports of a dip in testing, he said, “There is no point in hiding the statistics. We are conducting more than 1.25 lakh tests everyday. We are working to further increase the number and get the report within 24 hours.”

A release from the Health and Family Welfare Department also said the Chief Minister has decided to provide ₹50,000 advance to all gram panchayats. Village task force committees will utilise the fund to shift COVID patients to care centres.

Black fungus

As cases of black fungus are increasingly being reported in the State, the Health Minister said treatment is being provided to mucormycosis patients. “Medicine will be give according to the patient's condition.”