Owners who part with their land set to get more developed area

It also approves release of ₹700 cr. to pvt. hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients

In view of difficulties in acquiring land for industrial and commercial projects, the State Cabinet has decided to increase the allotment of developed land by 1,198 sq.ft per acre – from 9,583 sq.ft to 10,781 sq.ft – to owners for whom it is acquired.

Generally, the KIADB acquires and develops land for industrial and commercial purposes in the State. It allocates developed land to farmers or other owners from whom the land is acquired, if they do not want cash compensation.

Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons on Thursday that the Cabinet has also given approval for releasing ₹700 crore to private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients till March 2021.

Hospitals have provided treatment to 1,35,754 COVID-19 patients as on January 11. So far, the bill of hospitals was around ₹315 crore. Though ₹700 crore was not required, to be on the safer side, the amount was approved, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said.

The Cabinet ratified the action taken to issue orders giving administrative approval for development and rejuvenation of Koramangala valley from K.R. Market to Bellandur lake into the Citizens Waterway project in the city under DBOT at an estimated cost of ₹169 crore.

Administrative approval was given for construction of multi-storied residential quarters at 3rd and 5th cross of Vasanthnagar in the city after demolishing the existing quarters for a cost of ₹117 crore.

The Cabinet approved a term loan to be raised by Karnataka Road Development Corporation for the year 2020-21.

Approval was given for construction of eight maternal and child hospitals, two general hospitals, and upgrade of Vijayapura district hospital under NHM at a cost of ₹199 crore. A sum of ₹14.64 crore was approved for procuring equipment for 22 newly constructed maternal and children hospitals.

An agriculture college would be constructed at Chamarajanagar under NABARD funds of ₹39.92 crore. The Cabinet also decided to dismiss G.L. Harish, medical officer, who was convicted in sexual harassment case.

The Cabinet approved development of eight housing schemes at a cost of ₹1,358 crore, Mr. Bommai said. It also approved the Karnataka Dispute Resolution Policy, the Minister said.