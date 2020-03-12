Overwhelming response to ‘Jaggalagi Habba’ in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

12 March 2020 00:43 IST

Event aims at reviving traditional flavour of Holi

The fourth edition of the annual ‘Jaggalagi Habba’ [earlier ‘Hubballi Halagi Habba’], an event aimed at reviving the traditional flavour of Holi, received an overwhelming response again on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people lined up on either side of the route earmarked for the procession and cheered the folk artistes. ‘Jaggalagi’ is a traditional drum [sometimes measuring almost the height of an average person], which is rolled on the ground while being played.

On Wednesday over 50 folk troupes from in and around Hubballi-Dharwad and neighbouring districts took part in the event. They first congregated on the Moorusavir Mutt premises.

Advertising

Advertising

By beating another traditional small drum ‘tamate’, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of the mutt inaugurated the event.

Sadashiva Swami of Hukkeri Mutt, Haveri, various political leaders, including Shankaranna Munavalli, Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Mahesh Tenginakai and others, were present.

Post the formal inauguration, the traditional drums set the tone for the ‘Ranga Panchami’ in Hubballi, which is scheduled to be celebrated on Friday.

One after the other, the folk troupes proceeded on the designated route beating the drums. Apart from the ‘jaggalagi’, troupes playing several other percussion and music instruments were part of the event.

As the procession moved slowly, the robust beats of the traditional percussion instruments, including ‘halagi’, ‘rana halagi’ and ‘jaggalagi’, and a spirit of celebration pervaded the locality.

With hundreds of people to cheer them, the beats became more intense and several onlookers even danced to the rhythm.

Despite a delayed start, the event attracted many. The performers made it a point to make intermittent halts at various points to display their talent in playing the ‘jaggalagi’.

The Tarakeshwar Yuvaka Mandal from Hangal, which presented a skit on the significance of Holi, was the special attraction of the event this year.