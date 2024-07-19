ADVERTISEMENT

Overflowing Kabini reservoir inundates Mysuru-Nanjangud highway in south Karnataka

Updated - July 19, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:45 am IST - MYSURU

The highway tends to get flooded whenever the outflow from the Kabini reservoir exceeds 60,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru-Nanjangud highway connecting to Gundlupet, and further to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was closed, as the road was flooded near Mallanamoole mutt, close to Nanjangud following heavy outflow from the Kabini reservoir, on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Traffic movement near Mallanamoole mutt on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway has been affected after the stretch was inundated on July 19 owing to heavy outflow from the Kabini reservoir, in Mysuru district in south Karnataka.

All vehicles proceeding from Mysuru to Nanjangud, Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala via Gundlupet are being diverted from Adakanahalli, on the outskirts of Nanjangud. Vehicles coming from Nanjangud towards Mysuru are being diverted via Tandavpura.

Mysuru-Nanjangud highway flooded near Mallanamoole mutt on July 19, 2024 | Video Credit: Sriram M A

The highway tends to get flooded whenever the outflow from the Kabini reservoir exceeds 60,000 cusecs.

The outflow had crossed 70,000 cusecs on July 18 night, but had decreased to 61,361 cusecs on July 19 morning. The rate of inflow into the reservoir had also declined to 49,334 cusecs.

