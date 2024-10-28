Overexploitation of groundwater reported in State’s 52 taluks: University of Mysore V-C

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath on Monday said over-exploitation of groundwater has been reported in 52 taluks in Karnataka where the stage of groundwater extraction is over and above 100 percent.

Prof. Lokanath was speaking after inaugurating the Tier-II training programme in Ground Water Development and Management Practices organised by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), South Western Region, Bengaluru in association with University of Mysore’s Department of Studies in Earth Science in Mysuru.

Prof. Lokanath said it is noticed that about 60 per cent of irrigation demand is met from groundwater resources. Indiscriminate extraction of groundwater has created more groundwater structures like borewells and dug wells. The average stage of ground water development is 65 per cent, he added.

Considering the heterogeneity and complex hydrogeological setting, the Central Ground Water Board started a methodical approach in 2012 to map various aquifer systems in India under the National Aquifer Mapping (NAQUIM) programme with a basic theme summarised as “know your aquifer to manage your aquifer”, he explained in his speech.

NAQUIM aims to prepare a micro-level aquifer information system. Under NAQUIM, aquifer management plans of one lakh sq. km. area have been prepared in Karnataka. These management plans will enable the State government and stakeholders to design various water security plans and adopt aquifer-wise groundwater management strategies for sustainable development, Prof. Lokanath said.

Implementation of various management plans recommended by NAQUIM studies will have a major role in mitigating the stress on groundwater systems and effective implementation of various Central sector schemes , he explained.

To disseminate the outcomes of various scientific studies carried out by the CGWB, regional offices of CGWB regularly conducted different levels of awareness training for various target groups , he added.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Tier-II training is one such training to educate students, research scholars, professionals of State groundwater departments, other line departments, and NGOs working in the water sector on various aspects of ground water management and issues.

The three-day tier-II training is envisaged to fill the data gap in terms of theory and practices in groundwater studies and guide the target group to update with the current practices, he said.

Various topics will be covered in the training programme.

Field demonstration of TEM survey and digital water level recorder will be covered under the field activities during the programme.

Invitees from CGWB, other Central government schemes, and the faculty from the Department of Studies in Earth Sciences were present on the occasion.