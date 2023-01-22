HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over two lakh doses administered during mega vaccination mela in Karnataka

With the arrival of eight lakh Covishield doses, the State Health department had organised a free-of-cost vaccination drive in all districts

January 22, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Following the global surge, experts had recommended that it is vital for the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised persons to take the precaution dose. 

Following the global surge, experts had recommended that it is vital for the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised persons to take the precaution dose.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Over two lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Karnataka during the mega vaccination mela till 8 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, according to data from CoWIN. Of the 2,24,012 doses administered, over 1.8 lakh were precaution doses. This is four times higher than the total doses administered on Friday when 51,782 people took the vaccine. 

With the arrival of eight lakh Covishield doses, the State Health department organised a mega vaccination mela in all districts on Saturday to vaccinate people free of cost.

Highest doses given in BBMP limits

Following the global surge, experts had recommended that it is vital for the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised persons to take the precaution dose. The overall coverage of the third precaution dose is abysmally poor with not more than 21% of the eligible population getting it.

According to data, the highest number of doses (28,250) were administered in the BBMP limits on Saturday. Mysuru and Belagavi followed with 24,996 and 18,123 doses, respectively.

The lowest achievement for the day was recorded in Uttar Kannada, Davangere and Kolar where 23 doses, 990 doses and 1,026 doses were administered, respectively.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / vaccines / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.