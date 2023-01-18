Over three dozen Mahila Congress aspirants begin lobbying for ticket

January 18, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the State-level ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader) convention of the Mahila Congress of the KPCC, nearly three-dozen women aspirants have begun lobbying with senior leaders as well Central leaders of the party, seeking the ticket to contest 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

Women aspirants have been largely seeking the ticket in reserved constituencies and segments where there are no “winnable” male candidates of the party, sources in the Mahila Congress told The Hindu.

Close to 180 women aspirants have submitted applications to the KPCC seeking the ticket for contesting elections, and of them, 36 female members are “serious and keen to contest elections”, sources said.

Tally in 2018

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the party fielded 15 candidates, and of them, six had won.

“Women aspirants are meeting senior party leaders both in Bengaluru and Delhi to seek ticket. Our appeal is to field at least at least 10% of the total seats (224) of the Legislative Assembly,” said Mahila Congress president B. Pushpa Amarnath, who is credited with playing a key role in organising the ‘Na Nayaki’ meet inaugurated by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday. Karnataka has close to 2.51 crore women voters in 2023 Assembly elections.

The Congress has made a women’s manifesto in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held in 2022. A total of 148 candidates of the Congress entered the election fray in U.P. polls as a symbol of struggle with the slogan “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.” Only one woman, Aradhana Mishra Mona, won the election.

Impact in U.P.

Ms. Vadra admitted at the rally in Bengaluru that the party performed poorly in U.P. elections. But “the party managed to make every political party notice women and respond to the needs of women,‘‘ she said.

All incumbent women MLAs are expected to get the ticket. The party has no strong male candidates in close to three dozen constituencies, including several constituencies in Bengaluru such as Yeshwantpur, Rajajinagar, Yelahanka, R.R. Nagar, Mahadevapura, and Govindarajanagar, sources said.

Pushpa Amarnath, from Mysuru, is herself keen to contest elections from reserved constituencies either from Mahadevapura in Bengaluru or Sakleshpur in Hassan district. Aravind Limbavali (BJP) represented Mahadevapura and H.K. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) was elected from Sakleshpur in 2018.

The party has already short-listed 2-3 names for each constituency. The first list of the party is expected to be announced next month, sources said.