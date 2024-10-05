ADVERTISEMENT

Over the counter sale of tickets for Dasara programmes

Published - October 05, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

After putting up the sale of tickets for Dasara events online, the authorities have now decided to begin over the counter sale of tickets for the Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade programmes scheduled to be held on October 12.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikant Reddy, who is also the Mysuru Dasara Special Officer, said tickets for Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade programmes can be purchased from the ticket counter of Mysuru Palace Board and the Spandana Centre at Deputy Commissioner’s office, starting from October 5.

It may be mentioned here that the authorities had fixed the price of Jamboo Savari ticket at ₹3,500 and for the Torchlight parade at Bannimantap can be purchased at ₹ 1,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US