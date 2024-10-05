Over the counter sale of tickets for Dasara programmes

After putting up the sale of tickets for Dasara events online, the authorities have now decided to begin over the counter sale of tickets for the Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade programmes scheduled to be held on October 12.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru G. Lakshmikant Reddy, who is also the Mysuru Dasara Special Officer, said tickets for Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade programmes can be purchased from the ticket counter of Mysuru Palace Board and the Spandana Centre at Deputy Commissioner’s office, starting from October 5.

It may be mentioned here that the authorities had fixed the price of Jamboo Savari ticket at ₹3,500 and for the Torchlight parade at Bannimantap can be purchased at ₹ 1,000.