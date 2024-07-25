GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over one lakh cusecs to be discharged from KRS 

Published - July 25, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The water release from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the river Cauvery will be stepped up to over 1,00,000 cusecs.

A release from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) and Mandya district administration on Thursday evening said that the outflow from the KRS was in the range of 70,000 cusecs and would be stepped up to 1,00,000 cusecs to 1,50,000 cusecs in due course (The outflow at 8 p.m. was 70,044 cusecs).

This will be the highest in terms of outflow from the dam in the last two years and is consequent to the dam attaining the full level of 124.8 ft with no let-up in the rate of inflow to the reservoir due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.

In view of the heavy outflow, a flood warning has been issued by the authorities and people in low-lying areas and those living on the river banks in the downstream of the dam, have been asked to move to safer locations.

The Mandya district administration has already identified 92 villages as vulnerable to flooding in case the outflow from the KRS exceeded 100,000 cusecs. Places of tourist interest along the river banks are out of bounds for public due to surge in the water levels.

The Forest Department ordered the closure of the Ranganathittu Bird sanctuary to public with effect from Thursday itself as a precautionary measure as the outflow from the dam was steadily on the rise.

