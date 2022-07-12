Over one lakh cusecs of water being released from Basavasagar

Water level under a bridge near Kollur-Huvinadagi villages rose after officials of KBJNL started releasing water from Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited ( KBJNL) released water from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

As per the latest updates issued at 3 p.m., the inflow at reservoir was 95,000 cusecs from Alamatti dam in Vijayapura district. The outflow from the reservoir into the Krishna river course is 1.04 lakh cusecs.

The water storage in the reservoir stood at 491.33 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m as 14 gates were opened to discharge water from the reservoir.

This is the first time that officials have released water to cross the one lakh cusecs mark this season. The outflow from the reservoir into the Krishna will gradually be increased based on inflow from the Alamatti dam. The system will then be operated to protect the reservoir.

An alert notice to downstream villagers is still on as tahsildars of Hunsagi and Shorapur have asked their staff to tom tom the message in the villages on the riverbank. Revenue, police, zilla panchayat, health and Fire and Emergency Services staff are kept on the alert to face any kind of an emergent situation that may arise in the coming hours.

Villages likely to be affected

As many as 45 villages in 14 gram panchayats and in four taluks are likely to be affected by floods if outflow from the reservoir is increased on an hourly basis given the inflow at the reservoir.

The following villages are likely to face floods if a high amount of water is released from Basavasagar Reservoir: Narayanpur, Janginagaddi, Melinagaddi, Jogudnabhavi, Ammapur (SK), Geddalamari, Jumlapur, Benchinagaddi villages in Hunsagi taluk, Tinthini, Lingadahalli, Aralahalli, Devapur, Aldal, Nagaral, Huvinal, Sugur, Karnal, Shellagi, Musthalli, Chowdeshwarihal, Hemanur and Addodagi village in Shorapur taluk, Kollur (M), Gouduru, Markal, Tonnur, Yahskinthi, Madarakal, Konkal, Anakasugur, Hayya (B), Channur, Gondenur in Shahapur taluk, Tumkur, Itaga (SW), Abhishhal, Rotnadagi, Bendebembali, Kadarapur and Kodal, Gonal, Shivapur, Agnihal, Gundulu, Sangam and Ikur villages in Wadagera taluk.