Over a million pay their last respects to Siddeshwar Swami

January 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Huge crowds thronged Vijayapura on Tuesday to pay their respects to the departed seer Sri Siddeshwar Swami of Jnana Yogashrama who passed away on Monday.

As per his wishes, the mortal remains will be confined to flames on the ashrama premises at night.

As per instructions from police, people walked from the national highway to the Sainik School Grounds where the body was kept till evening for public viewing. People went around the glass enclosure in which the body was kept. They offered flowers and garlands and left. Several of them were overcome with emotion and could not hold back their tears.

People also joined the procession in which the body was taken around the city. The open van moved slowly, from the Sainik School to the ashrama premises.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries visited Vijayapura to pay their respects to the seer.

Mr. Bommai announced that the time for public viewing will be extended by over three hours and urged the visitors not to panic.

Ashrama authorities said that the number of visitors crossed a million.

A team of officers, led by Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Dammanavar and Superintendent of Police D. Anand Kumar, paid State respects to the seer. The seer was wrapped in the national flag and a three-round gun salute was offered, while a police band played in the background.

Leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M.B. Patil were overseeing activities, including VIP movement, and arranging for food for the visitors.

Leaders B.S. Yeddiyurappa, Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani, B.Y. Vijayendra, B. Sriramulu, C.C. Patil, Shashikala Jolle, Shobha Karandlaje, Pralhad Joshi, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and H.D. Kumaraswamy and several heads of religious institutions were present.

Meanwhile, Belagavi-based artist Ajit Aurwadkar paid a tribute to the seer by creating a Rangoli portrait. The two feet by two feet portrait took him around seven hours to paint using colour powder. It will be open for all to view at the Jyoti Studio in Wadagaon till January 6.