Over a lakh have registered to participate in Bharath Jodo Yatra, says Congress

Along the route of Bharath Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a number of daily interactions with a cross-section of society on various topics, including the Constitution, unemployment, corruption, and price rise. While over a lakh people have registered to participate, more are expected to join the yatra at different places, says the Congress.

Seven districts

The yatra will traverse across seven districts, covering a distance of about 500 km, cutting through Old Mysore region, Central Karnataka, and parts of Kalyana Karnataka regions. Incidentally, these are also regions where the Congress is on a stronger ground politically. Corruption and unemployment issues specific to Karnataka will also come up in conversations during the yatra.

While the yatra is expected to raise awareness through interaction on the larger issues, Mr. Gandhi will try to understand cultures through his close interaction. He will be interacting with Kadu Kurubas, Jenu Kurubas, Betta Kurubas, Soligas, Hakki-Pikki, Banjaras, and Lambanis, among many other tribes that dot the landscape in Karnataka. “Cultural stories that Mr. Gandhi will be hearing could be on the art, culture, and other habits of the tribes and people. His interaction could be on the dying languages here,” KPCC communication chairman Priyank Kharge told The Hindu.

At Badanavlu, he would visit the Khadi and Gramodyog Centre and participate in their activities. He is also expected to interact with villagers who have witnessed bloody caste clashes in the past. When the yatra reaches Mysuru, the Congress leader would also interact with tourist guides to understand how they coped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Closer to Bengaluru, interactions would be with youth to understand unemployment and the effects of GST, Mr. Kharge said, adding there would be impromptu interactions too.

Over a 100 civil society groups have also extended solidarity with the yatra, and members from these groups are expected to join the conversation with Congress leaders at different places. In Mysuru, writer Devanuru Mahadevu is expected to participate.

The larger conversation will be around saving the Constitution and understand how various sections of society are reacting to this. According to Mr. Kharge, “It is to understand how various sections of society are feeling not part of India under the current regime and there will be attempts to stitch back the social fabric that has been ruptured. The perspectives of people on unemployment due to various policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corruption, policies, and price rise will be sought.”