August 09, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

To make healthcare accessible to the working class after their duty hours, the State Health Department is working on keeping over a hundred of the 415 Namma Clinics open till 8 pm. Presently, Namma Clinics function from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said it has been decided to change the timing of the clinics on the lines of evening clinic model, and preparations have been made to ensure they operate from 12 pm to 8 pm. “The functioning of the clinics was during the time when most people/labourers go out to work. As a result, the poor are deprived of healthcare. I have instructed the authorities to change the time so that Namma Clinics function till night,” the minister said in a statement.

Paucity of doctors

“As there is a paucity of doctors to work in two shifts, we have decided to have diagnostic services (laboratory) in the morning and clinical services from 12 pm to 8 pm. Laboratory services at the clinics will open at 7 am and only the lab technician will be there in the morning. After that, doctors and paramedical staff will be available from 12 pm to 8 pm,” he said.

“Initially on a pilot basis, 25% of the 415 clinics will function in the evening. If this is successful, we will consider changing the timings of all the Namma Clinics. Based on the footfalls, we will further upgrade services at the clinics,” he said.

Footfalls so far

So far, about 3.96 lakh women and 4.21 lakh men have been treated in Namma Clinics. An average of 35 to 40 people visit these clinics for treatment every day. Another 2.88 lakh people have been availed of the laboratory services.

