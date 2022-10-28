Over a crore people participate in ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ across Karnataka

Professionals and people from all walks of life participated in the programme

The singing of Kannada songs, called ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’ at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

In the countdown to the 67 th Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, more than one crore Kannadigas across Karnataka and in various States of India, and in various countries participated in the ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’, a programme organised by the Karnataka Government and sang six classic Kannada songs, including the State anthem, on Friday October 28.

There was a festive atmosphere in several parts of Karnataka. Waving Kannada flags and wearing shawls, activists, students, teachers, politicians, bus drivers and conductors, government employees, fishermen and passengers on aircraft sang Kannada songs at different locations across Karnataka.

A large number of fishermen and people onboard boats in Malpe in Udupi and passengers at KempeGowda International Airport sang classical songs of Kannada. ‘Huttidare Kannada naadalli huttabeku, mettidare Kannada manna mettabeku’ sung by well-known Kannada actor late Dr. Rajkumar was the most popular of them all.

Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and young students danced to the tune of Kannada songs in Dharwad.

The Kannada and Culture Department had conducted a programme, called ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’, where people gathered in large numbers to sing Kannada songs, at various locations across Karnataka, including the High Court of Karnataka premises, Kanteerava stadium and the international airport in Bengaluru.

The six Kannada songs were the State anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe by Kuvempu, Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu of Huyilagola Narayan Rao, Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana of Chennaveera Kanavi, Baarisu Kannada Dindimava of Kuvempu, and Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa of D. S. Karki.

Over 1.10 crore persons, including Kannadigas living in 25 different countries and 29 States, had enrolled for the programme. More than 10,000 organisations, including Auto Drivers’ Union, Women’s Self Help Groups, employees of IT/BT firms, universities, schools and colleges, participated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the programme on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, member of Parliament D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Bangalore Central MP P.C. Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya.

Mr. Bommai thanked the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas residing outside the State for participating in the programme.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar administered an oath to participants to teach Kannada language to non-Kannada people living in Karnataka.

Mr. Bommai said the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award would be presented posthumously to actor Puneet Rajukmar on November 1 at 4 p.m. at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, and appealed to the people to participate in the event in large numbers.