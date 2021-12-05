Over a 1,000 take part in Half Marathon

Participants celebrating on the podium after completing the Belagavi Half Marathon on Sunday.

Belagavi

05 December 2021 21:52 IST

The College of Physical Education Playground was full of activity at day break in Belagavi on Sunday.

Over a 1,000 people, young and old and men and women, participated in the fourth edition of the Belagavi Half Marathon. They included many first-time runners. Over a third of the participants were women.

Runners Arun Malavi, Mridula Halgekar, Vinayak Jambotkar, Clefa Dias, George Thomas and Pritiva Lobo won the first prize in various categories.

The other winners were Shahaji Kirulkar, Megh Shivalkar, Pranali Jadhav, Nur Aqilah Zulkarnain, Kartik N.G., Dhiren Vaity, Vandana Gavade, Shanthi Baliga, Jagadish Reddy, Swaminathan Balakrishnan, Durga Sil and Deepa Tendulkar.

YouTooCanRun, a marathon event management agency, was the management partners of the Belagavi Half Marathon. It was a charitable initiative by Lakeview Foundation and Rotary Club of Venugram.

The unique feature was that it was certified by the international body of AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).

The event had three distance categories of 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km runs.

Major General P.S. Bajwa and Colonel Manoj Sharma of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar flagged off the different categories of runs.

All COVID-19 protocols were followed. Only double vaccinated persons were enrolled and FunRun, the marathon for children, was cancelled. The fifth edition of the event is scheduled for September 25, 2022. For more information, contact support@youtoocanrun.com or Ph: 9920142195.