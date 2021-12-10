Over 99% cast votes in Legislative Council election

An election officer checking the ballot box at Siganayakana Halli in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on Friday.

Bengaluru

10 December 2021 22:26 IST

Belagavi has highest voting percentage with 99.98% and Vijayapura lowest with 99.55%; results to be declared on December 14

More than 99% of voters exercised their franchise on Friday for the biennial elections of 25 Karnataka Legislative Council seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies. The results will be declared on December 14.

Besides a high percentage of gram panchayat members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Cabinet Ministers, MPs, and MLAs voted in their respective constituencies.

In 2015, a total of 99.6% of voters exercised their franchise. “The polling process concluded peacefully in all constituencies,” said the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. Polling was highest in Belagavi at 99.98%, and lowest in Vijayapura at 99.55%. Three constituencies of Chikkmagaluru, Hassan, and Tumakuru recorded polling percentage of 99.78%.

Percentage-wise polling in different districts are: Bidar 99.83, Kalburagi 99.73, Vijayapura 99.55, Belgavi 99.98, Dharwad 99.68 , Dakshina Kannada 99.71, Mysuru 99.73, Uttara Kannada 99.76, Raichur 99.86, Ballari 99.81, Chitradurga 99.88, Shivamogga 99.86, Chikkamagaluru 99.78, Hassan 99.78, Tumakuru 99.78, Mandya 99.85, Kolar 99.96, Kodagu 99.7, Bengaluru Urban 99.86, and Bangalore Rural 99.9.

Leaders of all three major parties had intensively campaigned for their candidates in the 25 constituencies.

Out of a total of 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from the BJP and the Congress, while six are from JD(S). These elections have been necessitated as the term of 25 MLCs, including 13 of the Congress, will end on January 5, 2022.

The poll outcome will have an impact on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority by winning at least 13 seats. This would make it easier for the saffron party in smooth passage of Bills related to various subjects.

Though there was no formal alliance, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S) support for BJP candidates. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had authorised local leaders to take a decision depending on local equations. Following an informal alliance between the BJP and the JD(S), the Congress called the regional party a ‘B-team’ of the ruling BJP.

Elections were held for dual-members in five constituencies of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru. The rest were single-member constituencies. \

Photo of ballot paper goes viral

The photo of a ballot paper of Hassan Local Authorities constituency went viral on Friday. M.A. Gopalaswamy, Congress MLC, has demanded countermanding of the election, alleging that the secrecy of voting has been violated.

“A JD(S) supporter circulated the photo in WhatsApp groups suggesting that all voters take snaps while casting their votes,” Mr. Gopalaswamy told the media. He wondered how voters could take cellphones inside the polling booth though the DC had issued order banning them.