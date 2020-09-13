Over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded again in a day

Bengaluru

13 September 2020 01:00 IST

9,140 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Continuing the trend of recording over 9,000 COVID-19 cases daily, the State on Saturday saw 9,140 new cases taking the total to 4,49,551.

The number of deaths reduced marginally on Saturday and the State added another 94 deaths taking the toll to 7,161. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. After seeing a record 12,545 discharges on Friday, the State saw 9,557 more on Saturday. With this the total number of recoveries has touched 3,44,556. The number of active cases further reduced to 97,815. Active cases that had touched 1,01,537 on Thursday reduced to 98,326 on Friday. As many as 795 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban has reported 3,552 cases taking the total number in this district to 1,67,183. With 21 new deaths, the toll here touched 2,391. A total of 63,583 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and this includes 24,784 rapid antigen tests.

