Over 88% of COVID fatalities in August from outside Bengaluru

While the Case Fatality Rate in Bengaluru is 0.03%, it stands at 0.5% in rest of Karnataka

With a gradual increase in the number of COVID cases, fatalities are again on the rise. Over 88% of the total deaths reported this month (till August 17) are from districts other than Bengaluru Urban.

From 29 deaths in July, the number has shot up to 51 this month so far. Of the 51, only six deaths are from Bengaluru Urban. With 18,170 cases reported in Bengaluru in August, the average Case Fatality Rate (CFR) here stands at 0.03%. Whereas, 8,963 cases and 45 deaths have been reported in districts other than Bengaluru. This has taken the CFR in districts to 0.50%. Overall, the State’s average CFR stands at 0.18%.

Taking note of this, the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended a comprehensive audit of all deaths. “There is a gradual rise in deaths in districts outside Bengaluru. These COVID deaths need to be audited at the State level with recommendations for action to prevent such occurrence in future. We have recommended that the matter should be immediately referred to the state death audit committee for further action. Besides, genomic sequencing reports of these deaths (wherever available) should also be studied,” TAC chairman M.K. Sudharshan told The Hindu on Thursday.

Senior citizens

“Our analysis shows that 91% of the deaths in August were among the elderly (over 60 years of age) and over 80% had multiple comorbid conditions. Only 8% were less than 60 years of age and mostly free from comorbidities,” Mr. Sudharshan said.

“Hence, it is recommended that an Information, Education and Communication campaign be conducted to create awareness among the elderly and those with comorbidities about the need to avoid home isolation and opt for hospital care,” he asserted.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said that based on TAC recommendations, a circular has been issued advising the elderly and those with comorbidities to seek hospital care soon after onset of symptoms or testing positive.

Pointing out that the death audit is an ongoing process, the Commissioner said an audit of August deaths has begun. He attributed the high number of deaths in the rest of Karnataka to later reporting and referrals to hospitals.

Incidental COVID positive

In Bengaluru, most of the deaths are among those who were found to be incidentally COVID positive when they were hospitalised either for surgeries or other major health issues. The BBMP death audit committee that met on Thursday took up an audit of 22 deaths reported in the city from June 1 till August 15.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said the committee found that COVID was an incidental finding in most of the 22 deaths. “The committee deliberated on the cause of death and concluded that most had comorbidities and were fully vaccinated including the precaution doses. Some had not taken the precaution dose but we are not sure if they were eligible and due for it. The need of the hour is to intensify booster dose coverage,” he said.

Late presentation

Anoop Amarnath, member of the State COVID-19 Critical care Support Unit, who heads the department of geriatric medicine at Manipal Hospitals, said late presentation has been a common reason for deaths during every surge.

“Despite having symptoms, people are not ready to get tested. They turn up at hospitals only after developing complications by when it is late. This is especially among the elderly and those with comorbidities,” he said.

“In Bengaluru, deaths have been very low and even those with multiple comorbidities are recovering quickly. It is always important to get tested when symptomatic. Besides, proper monitoring of those under home isolation is another essential aspect,” the doctor added.

Month-wise COVID deaths this year

January: 716 deaths

February: 901 deaths

March: 97 deaths

April: Five deaths

May: Six deaths

June: 10 deaths

July : 29 deaths

August (till 17th): 51