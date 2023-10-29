ADVERTISEMENT

Over 800 participate in Khanapur Half Marathon

October 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Young athletes and nature lovers participating in the Half Harathon in Khanapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Khanapur Half Marathon attracted fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Over 800 participants, including a few foreigners, ran along the scenic Khanapur-Jamboti route that was chosen for the third edition of the marathon.

Additional Commissioner, GST, Amit Kumar Sharma, who flagged off the event, also participated in the run.

Anant Gaonkar of Elite Running Academy, Khanapur, secured the first place among men and Rohini Patil was declared the winner in the women’s category. She outran some international athletes from Kenya.

Vivek More and Akanksha Ganebailkar won the 10 km open category for men and women.

The participants were from all age groups, from young children to senior citizens.

The competitions were held for 21.097 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km events. The race was organised by the Khanapur Athletics Development Association.

Anant B. Gaonkar, Eiman Idlan, Muhammad Zikry, Rohini Laxman Patil, Jasmitha Kodenkiri, Bhakti Sunil Pote, Susan Chebet, Richardkiprop Chelagat, Mallappa Mallappa, Vinayak Jambotkar, Shivalingappa S. Guttagi, Deepak Khatawkar and Aman Nadaf were the winners in various categories.

Sadanand Patil of Laila Sugars, Umesh Ramgurwadi of Rotary Club of Venugram, Radhakrishna Harwadekar and Naganna Hosmani were guests. Elite Running Academy, MLA Vithalrao Halgekar and the Rotary Club of Venugram were sponsors.

The organising committee consisted of Arun Hosmani, Kapil Gurav, Jagadish Shinde, Guruprasad Desai, Suraj Birase Akash Gurav and Prathamesh Gurav and others.

