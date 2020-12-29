Over 80 % polling in Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts

Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad B. Gopalkrishna reviewing arrangements at the counting centre for gram panchayat elections in Dharwad on Monday.

29 December 2020 01:01 IST

Voting did not take place at two booths in Katnur village and four in Amaragol village owing to technical issues pertaining to voter list

An average of over 80 % voters from the districts of Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri exercised their franchise during the second phase of the gram panchayat elections on Sunday.

On Sunday, in the elections to 71 gram panchayats in the taluks of Hubballi, Kundgol, Navalgund and Annigeri in Dharwad district, 80.4 1% voters cast their votes.

In the first phase of the elections on December 22, the three taluks of the district — Dharwad, Alnavar and Kalghatgi — which have 65 gram panchayats, had recorded 83.13 % polling.

“Together, the district has recorded an average of 81.71 % polling in the elections to 136 gram panchayats,” Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil told presspersons in Dharwad on Monday.

Of the total 5.95 lakh eligible voters in the rural areas, 4.86 lakh voters had cast their votes, he said.

On Sunday, polling did not take place at two polling stations in Katnur village of Hubballi taluk and four polling stations of Amaragol village in Navalgund taluk owing to technical issues pertaining to voter list.

85.13 % in Haveri

In the second phase of polling in Haveri district in 105 gram panchayats in Byadgi, Hanagal, Shiggaon and Savanur taluks, 85.13 % voters turned up for voting, according to Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar. Byadgi taluk recorded the highest polling of 87.32 % followed by 85.09 % in Shiggaon taluk, 85.05 % in Hanagal taluk and 83.64 % in Savanur taluk.

81.27 % in Gadag

In the second phase of the elections in Mundargi, Nargund, Ron and Gajendragad taluks of Gadag district, an average of 81.27 % polling was recorded. Mundargi taluk recorded the highest polling of 84.93 % followed by 83.88 % in Nargund taluk, 79.89 % in Gajendragad and 77.77 % in Ron taluk.